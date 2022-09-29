Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 28,433 shares.The stock last traded at $99.00 and had previously closed at $101.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 17.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.