FCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

PM stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.