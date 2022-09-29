FCF Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Chemed by 9.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Chemed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Chemed by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chemed by 69.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $445.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.04. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.