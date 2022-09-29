FCF Advisors LLC Sells 684 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.