FCF Advisors LLC Sells 5,664 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,093,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $156.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.74. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.