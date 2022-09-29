FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

MGY stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

