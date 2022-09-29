FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.