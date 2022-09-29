FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,270 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.3% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.4% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

