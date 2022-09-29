FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

