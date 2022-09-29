Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Reduced by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.68. 62,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,010. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.