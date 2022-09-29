Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 39.6% in September

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,300 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 655,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Price Performance

FAMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 100,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,132. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Farmmi has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $13.25.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

