Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.50. 5,784 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 2,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Farmers Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

Farmers Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Farmers Bankshares Company Profile

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

