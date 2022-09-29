F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Shares Up 0.4%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.30. 139,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 211,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FSTX. HC Wainwright lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Laidlaw downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair downgraded F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.
The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.
