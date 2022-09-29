F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Shares Up 0.4%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.30. 139,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 211,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSTX. HC Wainwright lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Laidlaw downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair downgraded F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

F-star Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Further Reading

