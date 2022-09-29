F M Investments LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. Block accounts for 2.5% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Block by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Block by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in Block by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE SQ traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 253,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,864,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $270.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Block to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Block from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,689.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,689.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $2,651,672.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,890,038.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,040 shares of company stock valued at $23,769,365 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.