Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.9 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 93,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

