Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 270,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.49. 67,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.23 and a 200-day moving average of $199.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

