Exeter Financial LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 883,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,950,000 after acquiring an additional 723,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.93. 78,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

