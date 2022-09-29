Exeter Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,236. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

