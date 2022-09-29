Exeter Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GIS traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.81. 132,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,283. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

