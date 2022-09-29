Exeter Financial LLC Buys 119 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 244,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,600,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded down $4.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.47. 59,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $365,817.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.08.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

