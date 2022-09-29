Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.22. The stock had a trading volume of 50,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.32. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

