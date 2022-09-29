Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,625,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,952,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 1.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.89. 68,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,915. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

