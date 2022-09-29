Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,336 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34,235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.62. 31,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

