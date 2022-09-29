Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,010 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 923.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 50.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

VICI Properties Stock Down 4.2 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 303,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,772. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.