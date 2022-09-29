Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 12,461 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.15. 100,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,427. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average is $180.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

