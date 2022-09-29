Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $31.70 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,425 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises approximately 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Unity Software worth $31,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,753,000 after acquiring an additional 931,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of U stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 165,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

