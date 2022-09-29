Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $12.13 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,893. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

