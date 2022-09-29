Evercore ISI Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.18.

NASDAQ MU opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

