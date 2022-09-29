Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance
NASDAQ EVK opened at $0.86 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of 86.09 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
