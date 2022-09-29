Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Down 49.5% in September

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EUXTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Euronext from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of EUXTF stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. Euronext has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.