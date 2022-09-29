Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.93. 23,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,190,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Down 6.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.12.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -1.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.