Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.85.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,593. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Etsy Trading Up 5.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

