Ervin Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up approximately 0.4% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $238,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $11,219,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $842.49. 862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,089. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $840.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $831.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87.

About Alleghany

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

