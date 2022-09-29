Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 29th (AAMC, AAU, AC, ACH, ACIU, AKUS, AUMN, BGI, BKKT, CERE)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 29th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management Co alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS). They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). Edward Jones issued a buy rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $29.80 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO). They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA). They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDF). They issued a buy rating and a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.