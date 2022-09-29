Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

