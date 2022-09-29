Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $560.38

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $560.38 and last traded at $562.62, with a volume of 8562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $576.50.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $659.55 and its 200 day moving average is $679.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Equinix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

