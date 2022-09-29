EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Trading Down 5.2 %

EPR traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.