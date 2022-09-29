Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Epizyme Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epizyme

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,642,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 1,119,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,778,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,450,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,248 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,774,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Further Reading

