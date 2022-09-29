E&P Financial Group Limited (ASX:EP1) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

E&P Financial Group Limited (ASX:EP1 – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

E&P Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at E&P Financial Group

In related news, insider Anthony Johnson bought 59,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,883.55 ($24,394.09).

E&P Financial Group Company Profile

E&P Financial Group Limited engages in financial services business in Australia, the United States, and Hong Kong. It operates through three segments: E&P Wealth, E&P Capital, and E&P Funds. The E&P Wealth segment offers financial advice, investment advice, stock broking, private wealth management, private client portfolio administration and reporting, self-managed superannuation fund administration, and legal services to self-managed superannuation trustees, retail clients, wholesale clients and high net worth individuals; and share transaction arrangement and handling services.

