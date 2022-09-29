EOG Resources, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy exploration company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 83.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $16.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.91. 137,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,184. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $79.91 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 68.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,649 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after acquiring an additional 182,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $841,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.