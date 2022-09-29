Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Lifted by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Entergy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ETR traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,456. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.