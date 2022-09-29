Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 1,227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 306,472 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Entegris by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 63,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Entegris by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 488,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Entegris by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 69,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 1 year low of $83.33 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

