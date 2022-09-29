Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

