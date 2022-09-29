Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,980,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 287,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 75.4% during the second quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,947,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.