Employers (NYSE:EIG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.95

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.95 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 1359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Employers Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $924.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.05.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Employers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $491,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Employers by 709.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Employers in the second quarter worth $80,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Employers during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

