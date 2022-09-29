Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after buying an additional 823,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE EMR opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.
