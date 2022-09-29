Elysian Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.74 Million (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $268,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014834 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.