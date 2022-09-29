Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eltek in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
ELTK opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
