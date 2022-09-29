Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $1,256,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,514,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,437,000 after purchasing an additional 303,481 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.91. The firm has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $341.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

