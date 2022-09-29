Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $201.48

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $201.48, but opened at $193.03. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $193.03, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.81 and a 200 day moving average of $213.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,220,000 after purchasing an additional 234,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,243,000.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.