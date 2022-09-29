Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $201.48

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $201.48, but opened at $193.03. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $193.03, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Elbit Systems Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.81 and a 200 day moving average of $213.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 31.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,220,000 after purchasing an additional 234,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,243,000.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
